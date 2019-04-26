GREAT BEND – Myrna Faye Campbell, 87, passed away April 24, 2019 at her home in Great Bend. She was born November 11, 1931, in Rural Smith Center to Melvin & Velma (Staley) Yenne. She married Donald Gene Sheets on February 7, 1950 and they later divorced. She then married Eldon Spike Campbell on October 6, 1978. He died July 2, 1987.

Coming from Smith Center in 1962, Myrna was employed as a bookkeeper for Doonan Truck for 6 ½ years, the Great Bend Tribune for 23 ½ years and then retired in March 1994. She worked part time then for Lou’s Printing, Dairy Queen, Dollar Tree, and Satellite Pros. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Great Bend. She graduated from Smith Center High School and was a volunteer for Compeer & Hospice. She enjoyed going to Branson, MO and playing Black Jack, golf and going to baseball and basketball games and spending time with her family.

Survivors include, one daughter, Donna Marbut; one son, John Sheets and wife Vicki of Great Bend; two step daughters, Cathy Winters of Phillipsburg and Sheila Stocker and husband Randy of Shelton, NE; one brother, Robert Yenne of Arvada, CO; three step sisters, Carolene Stutterheim, Lorraine Wells and husband Roger of Phillipsburg, Shirley Stutterheim of Almena; step brother-in-law, Dick Van Der Wege of Lindsborg; a host of nieces and nephews; 5 grandchildren, Jason Marbut and wife Mandi, Jennifer Keener and husband Jarrod, Trevor Marbut and wife Samantha, Rachelle Sheets and Joshua Sheets; step grandchildren, Talatha Reese and husband Jay and Jason Winters, all of Phillipsburg; 7 great grandchildren, Tyler Marbut and wife Taylor, Kelsie Brown and husband Trent, Kameron Keener, Kaleigh, Addilie and Waylon Sheets, and Blake Sheets, all of Great Bend; 4 step great grandchildren, Hannah, Abbigal, and Jacob Winters, Kaleigh and Makenzie Marbut; three great great grandchildren, Brantlie Mae Marbut, Kayson Brown and Carter Marbut. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Eldon; her step father William DeBoer, two son-in-laws, Dale Marbut and Leon Winters; two step sisters, Helen DeBoer, Elnor Van Der Wege; and brother-in-law Roger Stutterheim.

Visitation will be held from Noon to 9:00 p.m., Monday, April 29, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Johnson presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or Kindred Hospice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

