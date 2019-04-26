Jury: Kan. woman guilty of murder in husband’s death from neglect

BURLINGTON – A Coffey County jury Thursday found Carol Sue Burris, 69, of New Strawn, guilty of one count of reckless second degree murder and one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

The charges stemmed from the mistreatment and death of her husband, Michael D. Burris, in New Strawn from April 2016 to October 2017.

Judge Taylor J. Wine presided over the trial, which began April 22. Sentencing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on June 27 in Coffey County District Court.

The case was investigated by the Coffey County Sheriff’s Department.