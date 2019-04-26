Great Bend aquatic park included on “Splash Across Kansas” promotion

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Great Bend’s Wetlands Waterpark will be showcased in a special promotion organized by the Kansas Recreation and Park Association. The summer promotion will encourage Kansas residents to stay-cation in 2019. Kansas Recreation & Park Association KRPA features a lot to do across the state, but they are highlighting aquatic facilities.

“We want Kansans to try out different areas of the state t hey have not been to before,” said KRPA Communications Director Amanda Sterling.

The “Splash Across Kansas” program allows anyone to purchase a punch card that will give them two admissions to 17 participating aquatic facilities across the state. The cost of the punch card is $40 and includes aquatic parks in Great Bend, Salina, Wichita, Derby, Manhattan, Topeka, Lawrence, Overland Park, Leawood, Gardner, Emporia, Dodge City, Hays, Hutchinson, Shawnee, Lenexa, and Liberal.

“We looked around the state at towns that had the bigger aquatic parks,” Sterling said. “When we asked agencies to jump on board, they were excited.”

The punch cards can be purchased at www.krpa.org/splash.