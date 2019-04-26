Friday Sports Headlines

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have effectively suspended Tyreek Hill from all team-related activities while they investigate an audio recording that aired on a local TV station in which the star wide receiver’s fiancee accused him of abusing their 3-year-old son. The recording surfaced one day after prosecutors said they believed abuse had occurred in Hill’s home last month but that they could not press charges because it was unclear who committed the crime.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs announced their trade with the Seattle Seahawks for pass rusher Frank Clark shortly before the start of the NFL draft, then confirmed the club had signed him to a long-term deal. The trade was agreed upon Tuesday, as was the $105.5 million, five-year contract. Both became official after Clark passed a physical.

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will be on the cover of the “Madden NFL 20” video game. Electronic Arts made the announcement Thursday prior to the start of the NFL draft. Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns during the regular season and led the Chiefs to the AFC championship game for the first time since 1993. He is the eighth quarterback to be featured on the “Madden” cover.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway moved down 10 spots to select Iowa tight end Noah Fant in the first round of the draft. Fant joins a tight end group that includes three players coming off injuries. The real drama surrounding the Broncos during the draft is what will happen with star cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who issued a pay-me-or-trade-me demand after what he viewed as disrespectful comments from general manager John Elway this week.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has added Jim Molinari as an assistant basketball coach. Molinari has more than three decades of college coaching experience, including 20 seasons as a head coach at the Division I level with stops at Northern Illinois, Bradley, Minnesota and Western Illinois.

National Headlines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals went for a quarterback with the first overall pick in the NFL draft last night before the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets acquired defensive help. Kyle Murray became the second straight Oklahoma quarterback to be taken with the top pick with the Cardinals took the Heisman Trophy winner. Defensive end Nick Bosa was selected by the Niners with the second pick, and the Jets landed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with the third choice.

NEW YORK (AP) — Zion Williamson, widely projected to be the top overall pick in the NBA June draft, was mentioned repeatedly at a college basketball corruption trial as a Clemson coach seemed eager for help in recruiting him. The 6-foot-7 charismatic Williamson played one year at Duke before entering the draft. His name surfaced as recorded conversations were played at the criminal trial Thursday of an aspiring agent and an amateur basketball coach.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs forced a Game 7 in their NBA first-round series by whipping the second-seeded Denver Nuggets, 120-103. DeMar DeRozan added 25 points to help the Spurs withstand an outstanding performance by Nikola Jokic (nee-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch), who finished with 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Game 7 is tomorrow in Denver, where the Nuggets had the league’s best home record during the regular season.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

