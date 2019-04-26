Cop Shop (4/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/25)

Narcotics Violation

At 6:06 p.m. a narcotics violation was reported at 15 NW 50 Road.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:10 p.m. a traffic arrest was made at 3821 10th Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/25)

Traffic Arrest

At 4:21 a.m. an officer arrested Jaime Avila at 8th Street & Main Street for driving while revoked.

Warrant Arrest

At 8:25 a.m. an office arrested Randal Long on 3 GBMC warrants at 1217 Williams Street.

Domestic

At 10:10 a.m. a report of being battered by Cody Ragan was made on 17th Street. Ragan was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and booked in lieu of bond.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:24 p.m. an accident was reported at 3908 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:35 p.m. an officer arrested James Harbison on a GBMC warrant at 1217 Williams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:11 p.m. an officer arrested Brandon Maxwell on a Barton County warrant.

Theft

At 4:24 p.m. a theft of a cell phone was reported at 1807 Heizer Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:24 p.m. an accident was reported at 1811 Main Street.

Falls

At 5:36 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2020 17th Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 7:51 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4101 Sandpiper Ln.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:10 p.m. an officer arrested Curtis Rosas for driving revoked at 3821 10th Street.