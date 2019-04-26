Central Care Cancer Center raises $777 with Relay For Life barbecue

Central Care Cancer Center picked the perfect spring afternoon to hold its fifth annual “Pulled Pork & Chicken Feed” on Wednesday outside of its Great Bend cancer clinic. The Central Care team raised $777 with all proceeds from the barbecue benefiting Relay For Life of Barton County.

Requesting a $5 donation per plate, Central Care employees served approximately 120 people, who chose a meal of barbecue pork or chicken. The food was cooked by Central Care staff and family members.

“We so appreciate the volunteers who cooked and served the food this year to allow us to continue to make this an annual fundraiser for Relay For Life of Barton County,” said Michelle Robinson, CPhT, oral medication center manager for the clinic. “We enjoy serving our patients and community with this meal and hope to continue the tradition for many more years.”

Central Care Cancer Center is Great Bend’s only comprehensive cancer treatment center. For nearly 16 years, Central Care Cancer Center has provided to the area full-time radiation oncology, medical oncology and hematology services. Central Care has continually expanded its services, keeping cancer care close to home for patients by following national protocols, offering second opinions, and access to clinical trials through partnership with other leading organizations. With an on-site financial counselor, Central Care has a longstanding history of helping patients ease the financial burden of cancer care through grants and other resources.