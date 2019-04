The Barton Community College baseball team scored in six of Thursday evening’s nine innings for a 10-3 comfortable victory at Hesston College.

The win snaps the Cougars’ three game slide improving to 30-18 on the year in dropping the Division II Larks to 12-22. The teams exchange a return trip with Hesston coming to Lawson-Biggs Field on Saturday in another single nine inning contest slated for a 2:00 p.m. first pitch.