Barton Softball pounds out sweep to wrap up road schedule

The Barton Community College softball team wrapped up the road portion of the 2019 schedule with a pair of convincing conference wins 10-5 and 12-2 over Independence Community College.

A day later than scheduled due to Mother Nature and location change to El Dorado’s East Park, Barton plated eight runs in the final two frames to win the opener before carrying the momentum into the nightcap scoring six through the first two frames with a four spot in the final at-bat putting the sweep to bed.

Barton improves to 20-4 in the Jayhawk East and 30-13 overall while Independence drops to 8-14 and 12-19 on the year.

The Cougars wrap up the regular season Monday as Barton welcomes 14th ranked and conference leader Butler Community College to Cougar Field in a 1:00 p.m. doubleheader before setting sights on the Region VI Tournament beginning May 3 in Dodge City.