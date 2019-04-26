Barton Dance to host Spring Concert

Barton Dance Theater will host a spring concert titled “Beyond Words” at 7 p.m. on April 30 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Admission is $5 per person.

The concert will feature the Barton Dance Theater dance company, Barton dance technique classes, Barton Ballroom Dance class students and guest dancers from area studios including Danceography, Euphoria and Just Dance.

Barton Dance Instructor Danika Bielek said she loves the idea of collaboration with dancers throughout the community.

“I wanted to create an event and forum where everyone can get together and be sharing, really get to know each other and look at dance as a cultural experience,” Bielek said. “It gives a good view of what artistic or expressive dance is in the community and it gets younger students out to Barton too, which is exciting. It also gives our dance students a chance to see what the other dancers are doing in the area.”

Bielek said the concept of the concert is that communicating an emotion via dance is very different than using words.

“Sometimes we can’t quite find the right words to say so we say it kinetically from body to body,” she said. “There is a deeper kinetic communication that happens automatically in dance.”

The dance program at Barton was restructured last year and this year was the first full year under Bielek.

“It’s been very exciting,” she said. “We have a diverse student body and we’re very excited to have this opportunity to have this dance program at Barton.”

The Barton Dance Theater dance company will have tryouts at 4:30 p.m. May 14th in Studio 34 located in the Sunflower Housing area. If interested students are unable to attend this audition date, they can contact Bielek to arrange another time and day. To be considered for company placement, dance students must have at least two years of dance experience and plan to register as a Barton student in Fall 2019. Many dance scholarships are available.

To register or request more information, contact Barton Dance Instructor Danika Bielek at (620) 792-9253 or bielekd@bartonccc.edu.