Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/25)

BOOKED: Jaime Avilla on Great Bend Municipal Court case for disregarding a traffic signal, no DL, no proof of insurance and driving while revoked with a bond of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Cody Ragan of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated domestic battery with a $20,000 C/S bond.

BOOKED: Randall Long of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,372.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $760 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $447 cash only.

BOOKED: James Harbison of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,288.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Brandon Maxwell of Hoisington on BTDC warrants for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $2,000 cash only.

BOOKED: Elijah Foth of Newton on arrest and detain from Hutchinson Parole Office for parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Freddy Miller of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to register with a bond set at $40,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Curtis Jay Rosas on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while revoked, no proof of insurance, headlight out and illegal tag with a bond of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Ashley Vanaman of Hoisington on BCDC warrant after she served her sentence in full.

RELEASED: Monica Guilez of Great Bend on GBMC case for failure to appear after she was released by the court.

RELEASED: Cody Crawford on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, posted $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Cody Ragan of Great Bend for BTDC case for aggravated battery after posting a $20,000 bond.

RELEASED: Jason Bitter of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for aggravated battery DV, battery DV, and criminal damage after he received a $20,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Jaime Avila of Great Bend after posting a $500 bond with Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Randal Long of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court x3, released per order of the court.

RELEASED: James Harbison of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,288.50 cash only, released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Herman Pitts of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court after receiving an order of release from GBMC. BTDC case for possession of meth after posting a $10,000 surety bond through A-1 Bonding.