Barton Band Director Steve Lueth set to retire

Barton Director of Instrumental Activities Steve Lueth began his journey at Barton in 2004. Since then, he has directed the Pep Band, Jazz Band, Concert Band and Orchestra, which he helped resurrect early in his tenure at Barton. Lueth is set to retire at the end of the school year.

Leuth has taught hundreds of students and helped guide them in their musical careers, performed more times than he can count with various ensembles and as a soloist and holds a master’s degree in music, so it might be surprising that his path towards a career in music was less than traditional or even expected.

“From first till fourth grade I did not like music at all,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I thought it was the dumbest thing in the world and I don’t know how my teacher put up with me. Then, in sixth grade, we had band tryouts and I started with percussion and low brass and expanded into piano soon after.”

Now, as a seasoned music veteran, Lueth can acknowledge that as a youngster he had the wrong idea about music.

“I can’t imagine doing anything else,” he said. “I get a personal reflection out of it and it’s a way for me to relax.”

Lueth said his time at Barton has been very rewarding.

“I’ve enjoyed every year here,” he said. “I always looked forward to coming to work and working with the kids and watching them explore music.”

Sophomore in music Alex Robl said he appreciated Lueth’s teaching style and ability to relate to his students.

“Working with him has been really great,” he said. “He knows so much and has so much experience about everything it was really fun to learn under him. He’s just really laid back but at the same time, you don’t feel like he doesn’t care. You know he wants you to learn, but it’s relaxed and he knows how to teach effectively. Barton is losing a really good one.”

Barton Director of Chorale Activities Sara Oberle said working professionally with Lueth has been enjoyable.

“Steve has been an absolute joy to work with and I will certainly miss him,” she said. “He has provided great leadership for the Barton Music Department and championed capital improvements so that we may continue to provide our students with excellent facilities and instruments.”

Lueth said he has really enjoyed working to improve the department.

“One of the things I take great pride in is working with the amazing faculty, staff and administration at Barton and the amazing strides we’ve made here in the music department.”

Lueth plans to continue teaching, performing and directing in a more limited capacity at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, where he plans to move.