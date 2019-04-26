6-year-old boy dies from injuries in Kansas ATV crash

LONGTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one of two brothers hurt in an all-terrain vehicle crash in rural southeast Kansas has died from his injuries.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Wingate identified the boy as 6-year-old Owen Cannon, of Longton. His 9-year-old brother was driving the ATV when it crashed into a pickup truck on April 18 while cresting a hill on an Elk County gravel road.

Both boys were flown away from the wreck. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. A GoFundMe says the older boy had a broken leg, while Owen had swelling on his brain and cracked vertebrae in his neck.

Wingate says the investigation is ongoing.