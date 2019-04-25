GREAT BEND – Wayne Rathbun, Sr., 86, passed away April 24, 2019, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. He was born April 16, 1933, at McPherson to Lyle & Geneva (Leeper) Rathbun. He married Joan Easdon on February 14, 1954, at Great Bend. She survives.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Wayne was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge. He was self-employed as an oil field truck driver and structural pipe salesman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating and especially loved his grandchildren.

Survivors include, his wife, Joan of the home; one son, Wayne Rathbun, Jr. and wife Connie of Great Bend; three daughters, Charlotte Rowe of Enid, OK, Cheryl Lawson of Casa Grande, AZ, and Chris Rathbun of La Mesa, CA; cousin, Jim Leeper and wife Julie of Burleson, TX; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family present from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at First Southern Baptist Church, with Pastor Tim Singleton presiding. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the First Southern Baptist Church Trustee Account, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

