Police: Teens who used shotgun in Kansas robberies arrested

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies and have two suspects in custody.

The first robbery occurred on Friday April 19 at a Kwik Shop in the 700 Block of 29th Street North in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz. The two suspects entered the store with guns. One suspect fired a single shotgun round during the robbery. They took cash and cigarettes.

The second robbery occurred at 5:30p.m. Monday at the Valero in the 800 Block of Meriden. The suspects entered the store, one was armed with a shotgun. They demanded and took money.

On Wednesday evening, police officers with the Violent Crime Community Respone team arrested two teenagers at a residence in the 1200 Block of South Santa Fe in Wichita, according to Cruz.

The 16-year-old was booked into the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention facility on two counts of aggravated robbery and juvenile in possession of a firearm. The 17-year-old was booked for two counts of robbery.

Police will present the case to the district attorney.