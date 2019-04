By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

A Nebraska developer is working on a deal to bring a Holiday Inn Express to Russell, according to the city’s planning department.

The hotel will be located at 1210 S. Fossil, which is the former location of Marvin’s Gardens. The property is north of Meridy’s Restaurant & Lounge.

Roger Sells, Russell building official, said plans are pending, but nothing has been submitted to the city for approval yet.