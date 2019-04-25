Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting April 29

The Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet on April 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Barton County Courthouse. The agenda will include discussion concerning the update of the South Kansas Multi-Hazard, Multi-Jurisdictional Mitigation Plan, Tier II reporting facilities, presentation from Southern Star Pipeline, and reports from members.

The main function of the Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is to establish and maintain a Hazardous Materials Plan, conduct exercises of the plan and serve as the contact for the Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Program, often referred to as SARA Title III. The Barton County LEPC is comprised of representatives from the following groups: elected official; first responders; hospital; community service/civic group; law enforcement; health/medicine/ transportation; fire fighting; environment; communications media; and facilities/industries regulated by SARA Title III.

Individuals may contact Amy Miller, Emergency Management Director, at 620-793-1919 or by email at emermgnt@bartoncounty.org for more information concerning the meeting.