Life in prison for Kansas man in 2016 murder, drug charge

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Wednesday to prison for the shooting death of man in south Wichita.

According to the Sedgwick County Attorney’s office, a judge sentenced Casimiro Nunez, 62 Wichita, to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 50 years.

Nunez was also sentenced Wednesday to 18 months for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

In the early morning hours of October 29, 2016 Antonio Guzman was shot three times in a house in the 3100 block of S. Yale in Wichita.

In March of this year, a jury found Nunez guilty of first degree murder for Guzman’s death along with the drug charge.