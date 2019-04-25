Kan. Supreme Court will hear appeal in Barton Co. sex crime case

TOPEKA — A Barton County case will be heard before the Kansas Supreme Court during its April 29 to May 1 session.

Cases are heard in the Supreme Court courtroom on the third floor of the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.

All Supreme Court oral arguments are broadcast live over the internet. To watch proceedings live online, follow the Watch Supreme Court Live! link from the court’s website at www.kscourts.org.

The case is summarized below:

Appeal No. 118,914: In the Matter of the Care and Treatment of Robert J. Sigler

April 29

Barton County: (Petition for Review) In 2007, Sigler was convicted of multiple sex crimes against a minor. He was sentenced to 84 months in prison. Just before he was scheduled to be released from prison, the State filed an action to have Sigler committed as a sexually violent predator. In July 2015, the district court found the evidence was insufficient to prove Sigler was likely to act out on his mental abnormality or personality disorder or had serious difficulty controlling his dangerous behavior. The district court released Sigler on parole.

In November 2015, the State arrested Sigler after he violated his parole by opening Facebook accounts, giving a car ride to a minor, and having pornography on his computer. Before he was released from a 90-day prison sanction, the State refiled commitment proceedings. A jury found Sigler was a sexually violent predator, and he was involuntarily committed for care and treatment. The Court of Appeals affirmed Sigler’s commitment on appeal.

Issues on review are whether: 1) the Court of Appeals erred in concluding the State, as a matter of law, carried its burden of establishing Sigler’s mental status and risk assessment materially changed between the 2013 and 2016 proceedings; 2) the Court of Appeals erred when it concluded Sigler’s right to due process was not violated when the district court failed to declare a mistrial sua sponte after a witness incorrectly testified Sigler’s previous civil commitment had been overturned on appeal; and 3) Sigler’s viewing of child pornography constitutes a material change in circumstances to justify a new involuntary commitment proceeding.