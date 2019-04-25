Kan. man hospitalized after ejected in rollover crash during chase

GEARY COUNTY — One person was injured in a crash during police chase just after 10:30p.m. Wednesday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Chevy Camaro driven by Allen P. Harroald, 39, Wichita, was northbound on U.S. 77 twelve miles north of Junction City, fleeing from Geary county Sheriff deputies.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve. The Camaro struck a guard rail, overturned several times and ejected the driver.

EMS transported Harrold to the hospital in Topeka. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP. Authorities have not released what prompted the chase.