Friday Weather

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 29 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind 8 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.