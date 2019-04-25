Former Claflin basketball legend leaving Missouri State to coach at Oklahoma

University of Oklahoma head women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale announced on April 24, 2019, the addition of Jackie Stiles as assistant coach.

Stiles joins OU’s staff after serving as an assistant coach at her alma mater Missouri State for six seasons, helping the Bears to six consecutive postseason appearances, including berths in the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and 2019.

Stiles was a part of Missouri State’s pair of upset wins in the 2019 NCAA Tournament over No. 6 seed DePaul and No. 3 seed Iowa State. The Bears finished with a 25-10 overall record in 2018-19 and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2001.

“Jackie’s resume speaks for itself. Not only is she one of the most decorated players to ever play our game, but she is also a rising star in the coaching profession,” Coale said. “Jackie has the unique ability to develop student-athletes to the height of their potential on the court, as she knows first-hand the mental and physical commitment that is necessary to excel at this level. We are excited to welcome her to our family, and we know she will make an instant impact on our team and coaching staff.”

While as an assistant coach at Missouri State, Stiles also helped the Bears to the Missouri Valley Tournament Championship in 2016 and 2019. Over the last four seasons, Stiles was a part of three 20-win seasons with the Bears. She also worked as an assistant coach at Loyola Marymount during the 2012-13 season before returning to her alma mater.

“I want to thank Sherri Coale for this opportunity to have a chance to work with one of the premier basketball programs in the country,” Stiles said. “Coach Coale has been a part of my journey in collegiate basketball from the beginning and I’m excited to have chance to learn from an outstanding Hall of Fame coach. I want to thank the administration, coaches, student-athletes and community at Missouri State for their constant support during my time as a player and as an assistant coach. This opportunity at Oklahoma is something that I could not pass up and I am ready to join the Sooner Family.”

One of the most prolific players in collegiate history, Stiles ranks third all-time with 3,393 career points. She was the top scorer all-time in NCAA Division I women’s basketball from 2001-17 and helped Missouri State to the 2001 Final Four.

As a senior, Stiles scored an NCAA-record 1,062 points during the 2000-01 season and was awarded the Wade Trophy and named the Honda Awards Player of the Year.

She finished her collegiate career as a four-time Missouri Valley Conference first-team selection and was named the MVC Player of the Year three times. The first-ever Missouri State player selected in the WNBA Draft, Stiles was picked No. 4 overall by the Portland Fire in 2001 and earned the league’s rookie-of-the-year award that season.

Stiles was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 2016 in the same class as Coale. Oklahoma joins Connecticut as the only Division I women’s basketball programs with two WBHOF inductees on their

coaching staff.

Stiles also has memberships in the Missouri State, MVC, Springfield Area, Missouri Sports, and National High School halls of fame.

Stiles has been on the Lady Bears coaching staff for six seasons under former coach Kellie Harper.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Stiles is leaving as Amaka Agugua-Hamilton replaces Harper as Missouri State’s head coach.

Missouri State Athletics Director Kyle Moats declined to say if Stiles was considered for the head coaching job.