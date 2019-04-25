Cop Shop (4/24)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/24)

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:43 p.m. an accident was reported at Main Street & Railroad Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/24)

Theft

At 7:12 a.m. a theft was reported at 5210 10th Street 22.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:01 a.m. an accident was reported at 1426 20th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 12:05 p.m. damage to her patio door was reported at 2924 Broadway Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:36 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Battery

At 2:37 p.m. a report of being battered by Gilbert King was made at 2317 Washington Street. NTA signed and served.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:07 p.m. an officer arrested Michael Brohaugh on three GBMC warrants and one Barton County warrant at 5961 Birchwood Dr.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:43 p.m an accident was reported at Main & Railroad.

Sick Person

At 4:14 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1033 Adams Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 9:23 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl 5G.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:52 p.m. an officer arrested Monica Guilez at 3022 18th Street.