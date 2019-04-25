Cold case: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, baby died

TOPEKA, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and on Thursday asked the public for help to locate suspects.

On Saturday, September 8 at approximately 10:37 p.m., police responded to a report of shots being fired in the 3600 block of SW Skyline Parkway in Topeka, according to a media release.

Officers located 29-year-old Keisheona Wilkins who had been shot outside of her home several times. Wilkins was transported to a local hospital with very serious injuries.

Wilkins was pregnant at the time of the shooting and the baby did not survive. Wilkins was paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

The Topeka Police Department has been investigating this case as a homicide and are seeking the public’s assistance to bring justice toWilkins and her family.