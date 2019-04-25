Central Plains’ Emily Ryan commits to Iowa State

After guiding Central Plains High School to three straight undefeated seasons, Emily Ryan has committed to play basketball at Iowa State University.

Ryan, a 2020 recruit, is considered a 4-star prospect and is ranked 55th in the nation in her class according to ESPN.

The 5’10” guard averaged 31 points, 6 assists, and 6 steals per game this past season for the Lady Oilers. Ryan became the third player in Kansas history to score over 2,000 points as a junior, joining Jackie Stiles and Laurie Koehn.

Ryan held offers from nine of the 10 Big 12 schools and was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year her sophomore year.

Ryan has helped Central Plains win 111 straight games and six straight state championships, both state records.