Barton’s Pereira earns third outdoor national weekly honor

Another record breaking performance and another national honor as Alencar Pereira of the nationally ranked Barton Community College men’s track and field team has been named the NJCAA Division I National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Pereira uncorked a program hammer throw record breaking 68.31m (224-01) throw on the freshman’s fifth mark on Friday to win the Michael Johnson Invitational by nearly four feet against a field of NCAA Division I athletes.

Having broken the school record including his own many times this spring season, Pereira’s throw was not only the 16th best at the NCAA DI level but also shook a few record books across the globe in Brazil, landing in the No. 2 slot on the U23 chart and the 3rd best all-time thrown in the country overall.

Pereira’s third national honor after winning in the weeks of March 19 and April 2 is the sixth outdoor award for the Barton Track and Field program, joining Ricky Nelson’s 2017 distinction, Lydia Mato’s 2015 achievement, and most recently teammate Yoveinny Mota’s achievement.

Next up for Pereira and the rest of his 5th ranked Cougars will be joining their top ranked women’s squad for the Region VI Outdoor Championships held May 2-4 in El Dorado, Kansas.