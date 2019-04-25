Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/24)

BOOKED: Melinda Crook on KHP case for DUI-drugs, left of center, failure to maintain, bond is set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: David Brackbill of Pawnee Rock on BTDC case for domestic battery, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Cody Crawford on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Brohaugh of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for contempt of court, no bond. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,850 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $197.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $447.50 cash only. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with LEO (felony), bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Aaron McDowell of Salina on KDOC hold for Pawnee County.

BOOKED: Tiffany Carr of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond. BCDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Monica Guilez on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond is $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: David Brackbill of Pawnee Rock on BTDC case for domestic battery, posted a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jeremy Looman to Wisconsin Lock & Load for transport back to Juneau, WI for their warrant.

RELEASED: Kevin Froelich of Hoisington on a BCDC case for possession of marijuana per CA.

RELEASED: Rickie Bell on BCDC warrant, received a $25,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Scott Wilder of Great Bend on GBPD case for domestic battery after receiving a 48-hour OR bond through Great Bend Municipal Court.

RELEASED: Stephen Effertz on BTDC warrant for burglary non-residential, burglary motor vehicle, theft, granted by Judge Burgess of the BCDC house $20,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Melinda Crook on KHP case for DUI-drugs, drive left of center, failure to maintain, posted a $1,000 surety bond.