Barton County moving closer to accepting escrow payments for personal property taxes

Homeowners who have not paid their 2nd half taxes for their personal property have until May 10th to get a payment to the Barton County Treasurer. If payment is not made by May 10th, the full tax plus interest must be paid. If taxes are due and unpaid for three years, the property is subject to a Tax Foreclosure suit by the County. Many people who have mortgages have property taxes and insurance paid by the mortgage company, a payment that is built into their monthly mortgage total. If not, they have to come up with one or two large payments all at once. But according to Barton County Treasurer Jim Jordan, his office is moving closer to offering escrow payments for those who have no mortgage or who’s mortgage company does not offer an escrow option.

Jim Jordan Audio

Jordan says this program has worked well in other counties across the state and feels it will be something that many people will take advantage of.

Jim Jordan Audio

The program is designed for any taxpayer to make 12 monthly payments in order to spread his or her tax liability throughout the year as opposed to the two large payments. Monthly payments will be set by using an estimate on the previous year’s taxes.