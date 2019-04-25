After resisting officers, Great Bend man arrested for meth

On Wednesday, April 24 at approximately 3:10 p.m. officers from the Great Bend Police Department responded to a residence in the 5900 block of Birchwood in reference to attempting to locate Michael Brohaugh, age 25, who had multiple outstanding warrants.

Once at the residence, officers located Brohaugh and attempted to take him into custody on three Great Bend Municipal Court warrants and one Barton County District Court warrant.

As officers attempted to place Brohaugh under arrest, he resisted officers and attempted to escape the residence. Brohaugh was eventually placed under arrest. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia at the time of his arrest. Brohaugh was transported to the Barton County Jail and booked in lieu of bond.

If you have any information about this crime or any other crime contact the Great Bend Police Department at 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 792-1300.