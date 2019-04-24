Wednesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a leadoff homer in the eighth inning, Yadier Molina had three hits and two RBIs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3. Milwaukee had three solo homers, two by Travis Shaw and another by Orlando Arcia.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Beeks took over from opener Ryne Stanek in the second and struck out seven in 4 2/3 shutout innings, Mike Zunino homered for the second straight game and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Kansas City 5-2, sending the Royals to their fifth straight loss. Homer Bailey failed in his attempt to win three straight starts for the first time in five years, getting taken out after Tampa Bay’s first four batters reached in the second inning.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller dropped his appeal and started a five-game suspension assessed by Major League Baseball after he hit Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox in the buttocks with a pitch last week. Anderson flipped his bat after hitting a two-run homer off Keller in the fourth inning last Wednesday. Two innings later, Keller hit Anderson. Keller pitched 6 1/3 innings in Monday’s 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay and barring postponements would be eligible to return next Monday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Person familiar with the negotiations: The Kansas City Chiefs are acquiring defensive end Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks for a first-round draft pick this year and a second-round pick in 2020. Seattle landed the No. 29 overall pick to go along with the No. 21 pick the Seahawks already had. The teams are also swapping third-round picks this year.

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Kansas guard Charlie Moore is returning home to play for DePaul. Coach Dave Leitao announced the move, making DePaul Moore’s third school. He began his career at California and is transferring again after one season at Kansas. Moore averaged 2.9 points in 35 games as a sophomore after sitting out the 2017-18 Final Four season. He scored 12.2 points per game as a freshman at California in 2016-17.

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor says greed led a fledgling manager of basketball players to bribe college coaches but defense lawyers say it was all an FBI setup. The characterizations were made during opening statements Tuesday in the second trial to result from a prosecution that has exposed a seedy side of college basketball recruitment. On trial are business manager Christian Dawkins and ex-amateur league director Merl Code.

National Headlines

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points and Pascal Siakam added 24 as the Toronto Raptors coasted to a 115-96 win over the Orlando Magic to take the NBA first-round series in five games. Leonard made 8 of 11 shots, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range before leaving the game for good with 8:05 left and Toronto up 105-75. Kyle Lowry had 14 points and helped the Raptors lead by as many as 37 in the clincher, their biggest-ever margin in a playoff game.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid helped Philadelphia wrap up its NBA first-round series in five games by contributing 23 points and 13 rebounds in the 76ers’ 122-100 throttling of the Nets. Embiid buried a 3 from the top of the arc that made it 41-17 and about blew the roof off the arena. Ben Simmons had 13 points and no Sixers starter played more than 27 minutes in a game that was decided by the opening period.

UNDATED (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 118-115. Damian Lillard hit a 37-footer at the buzzer and finished with career playoff-high 50 points to lead the victory. Denver has a 3-2 series lead after Jamal Murray’s 23 points led six Nuggets in double figures for a 108-90 rout of San Antonio.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is reviewing Bryce Harper’s rant at an umpire to determine whether the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder should be disciplined. There was no decision this afternoon, a day after Harper went wild during the fourth inning of the Phils’ 5-1 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field. Harper was ejected for the 12th time in his eight-season career while he barked from the dugout, four batters after being called out on strikes by Mark Carlson.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have locked down quarterback Jared Goff through the 2020 season by exercising his fifth-year option worth $22.783 million. General manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay also affirmed the NFC champions’ intention to sign their young offensive leader to a long-term deal eventually. Goff was fourth in the NFL last season with 4,688 yards passing along with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

