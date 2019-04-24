Thursday Weather

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a north wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 73.