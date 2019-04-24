Sheriff: Cab driver crossed center line in fatal Kansas crash

COWLEY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 7a.m. Thursday in Cowley County.

A 2016 Dodge Caravan owned by Best Cabs, Inc. from Wichita and driven by James Johnson, 54, Wichita, was eastbound on U.S. 160 and crossed the center line, according to Sheriff Dave Falletti.

The van collided with a 2002 Chevy Cavalier driven by 39-year-old Joshua Mosqueda of Cowley County.

EMS transported both drivers to William Newton Hospital. Mosqueda was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to Falletti. Johnson was treated for unknown injuries.

Authorities did not report the driver’s seat belt usage.