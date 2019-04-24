Reno Co. Planning Commission will not recommend permit for wind farm

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Planning Commission voted 4-3 against recommending a conditional use permit for NextEra Wind Energy to build a wind farm in the southeast part of Reno County.

The sticking point was over setback distance. Some ideas included a mile from the property line to 2,000 feet from the foundation of a non-participating landowner.

After the vote to deny recommending the conditional use permit, the planning commission voted 4-3 to send the recommendation to the Reno County Commission for consideration. The commission can go against this recommendation, agree with it and deny the conditional use permit, or send it back to the planning commission for further consideration or study.

The vote comes as NextEra officials said they were dropping five sites for wind turbines and bringing the total proposed to 83. The other five sites would be reserved as alternate sites.

The company wanted to begin construction this summer and be operational in December.

Whether that will happen now is up to the three Reno County commissioners.