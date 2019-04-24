Police: Kansas teen created social media threat to get out of school

Police identified a suspect in this incident and arrested 15-year-old. Mariela Galvez. He is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center on allegations of Aggravated Criminal Threat.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly created the threat and then posted it as if it was sent to her from an anonymous source.

The teen allegedly created the threat in an attempt to get out of school on Tuesday. The investigation consumed approximately 160 hours worked investigating the incident and for the extra security at the school, according to police.