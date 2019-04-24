Police: Kansas teen created social media threat to get out of school

FINNEY COUNTY — For the second time in a week, law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 457 are investigating an alleged school threat and have made an arrest.
Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a possible threat on social media towards Horace Good Middle School, 1412 N Main in Garden City, according to a media release. The threat was to occur on Tuesday.
Police identified a suspect in this incident and arrested 15-year-old. Mariela Galvez. He is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center on allegations of Aggravated Criminal Threat.
Further investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly created the threat and then posted it as if it was sent to her from an anonymous source.
The teen allegedly created the threat in an attempt to get out of school on Tuesday. The investigation consumed approximately 160 hours worked investigating the incident and for the extra security at the school, according to police.
On April 18, police identified a 14-year-old Garden City student who made a social media threat that depicted the general use of firearms to harm students at the school.