Pawnee County Courthouse celebrating 100 years

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Pawnee County Courthouse in Larned was one of several government buildings constructed in Kansas after World War I. The courthouse opened on April 26, 1919 and is celebrating its 100th anniversary with planned events throughout the week.

Joel Davis serves as Pawnee County Public Information Officer and says it was not easy for Pawnee County to construct such a large courthouse during those times.

“The people that planned the construction knew exactly what they were doing,” said Davis. “If they waited an extra week, they would not have been able to build it, especially at the price they built it at. They got it in just in time between the war years.”

As part of the centennial celebration, Pawnee County will be placing items into a 50-year time capsule that will be buried on the south side of the courthouse. Friday night will also include a hot dog feed and an outdoor movie “To Kill a Mockingbird” on the courthouse lawn.

“Most of the building has its original beauty,” Davis said. “The original granite and the 9.5-ton stone pillars in the front are from Arkansas Stone.”

When the Pawnee County Courthouse opened, it featured one of the largest courtrooms in the state. With a capacity of 800 people, the courtroom was downsized during a renovation in the 1970s.