Man hospitalized, suspect jailed after altercation in McPherson

MCPHERSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an altercation and have a suspect in custody.

Shortly before 2:00 pm, On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Kansas Avenue in McPherson for a report of a man walking around covered in blood, according to a media release.

Officers arrived on scene and contacted the 33-year-old man who was suffering from a head wound and told the officers he had been shot in the head. Officers determined the incident occurred in the 700 block of West Kansas Avenue and responded to the area.

Officers and Detectives spoke with numerous witnesses and the suspect. Detectives were able to determine the victim did not suffer from a gunshot wound, but instead, the injuries were a result of blunt force trauma.

The victim was transported to McPherson Hospital and then transferred to a Wichita area hospital for further treatment.

Police arrested 28-year-old Justin Huhn for Aggravated Battery. He is being held in the McPherson County Jail. He has a previous drug conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.