Man arrested for possession of meth after traffic stop in Great Bend

On Tuesday, April 23 at approximately 9:37 p.m., an officer with the Great Bend Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 3600 block of 10th Street.

The Great Bend Police Department’s K-9 Lazar was deployed and indicated there was an odor of illegal narcotics coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located.

Cody Crawford, age 26, was arrested and booked in lieu of bond at the Barton County Detention Center for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

If you have any information about this crime or any other crime call the Great Bend Police Department at 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 792-1300.