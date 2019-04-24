Larned State Hospital Openings

Click Any Job Title for Full Description and to Apply!

Senior Administrative Assistant – PSP

Senior Administrative Assistant – TPC SPTP

Psychologist III SSP

Health Care Technician – Phlebotomist Temporary

Human Services Counselor SPTP

Laundry Worker

RN MHT Instructor

Administrative Assistant Call Center 3rd Shift

Registered Nurse SPTP 50%

Licensed Practical Nurse

MHDD Technician

Registered Nurse

Safety & Security Officer – 3rd Shift

Safety & Security Officer I – 2nd Shift

Superintendent

Equal Employment Opportunity

The State of Kansas is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We value diversity, equity, and inclusion as essential elements that create and foster a welcoming workplace. All qualified persons will be considered for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, political affiliation, disability or any other factor unrelated to the essential functions of the job.

If you wish to identify yourself as a qualified person with a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act and would like to request an accommodation, please address the request to the agency recruiter.