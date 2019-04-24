Kansas woman dies after crash attempting to pass semi

JEFFERSON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Wednesday in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by Hannah L. Lager, 24 Atchison, was southbound on Kansas 4 Highway on the inside lane two miles north of Valley Falls.

The driver attempted to pass a semi traveling in far-right was attempting to merge into the inside lane.

The Chevy attempted to pass the semi in the opposing northbound lane. She overcorrected and lost control of the Chevy and began to skid counter clockwise into the northbound lane of traffic.

The semi then collided with the Chevy

Lager was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. The semi driver Hollis, Warren E. Hollis, 75, Valley Falls, was transported to the hospital in Topeka.