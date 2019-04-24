Kansas felon arrested for felony theft after suspicious person call

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new felony charges after an arrest.

Late Monday, police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Fifth Street in Arkansas City for a report of a person inside a garage. They did not immediately locate anyone suspicious, but contacted the reporting party, according to a media release.

Officers were then directed to a house and saw a man leaving the house, carrying several items. The suspect, later identified as Ian Brent White, 30, refused police commands to stop and walked toward the alley instead.

In the alley, another officer identified himself and instructed White to stop, but White allegedly began fleeing on foot. After a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody without further incident.

White is being held on suspicion of felony theft of property or services with a value higher than $1,000 and interference with a law enforcement officer. He also was arrested on Cowley County District Court and Winfield Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear.

White was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $4,102 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City. There is no bond set for the district court warrant.

He has previous convictions for domestic battery and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.