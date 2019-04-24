Kan. man accused of child sex crimes remains jailed in Oklahoma

MORTON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on child sex crimes.

On April 17, the Morton County Sheriff’s deputies and Elkhart, Kansas, Police assisted Texas County Oklahoma with a search warrant on a residence in Elkhart, Kansas stemming from allegations that were brought against Luke Loganbill while residing in Texas County Oklahoma, according to a media release.

At the conclusion of the search warrant a Texas County Oklahoma arrest warrant was issued for Loganbill.

Loganbill remains in custody in Texas County Oklahoma on requested charges that include lewd or indecent liberties with a child and child sexual abuse, according to the sheriff’s department.

Records in the case have been sealed as he was expected to make a court appearance Wednesday, according to the Texas County attorney’s office.