SALINE COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident on Tuesday afternoon in Saline County.

A 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Kim Biery, 61, Hutchinson, was eastbound on Water Well Road, failed to yield right of way at Old U.S. 81 and struck a northbound 2015 Lincoln MKC driven by Brenda Macnair, 62, Jetmore, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

EMS transported Macnair to the hospital in Salina. Biery was cited for failure to yield, according to Soldan.