Indictment: Woman caught with 60 pounds of meth in Ellis County

WICHITA, KAN. – A California woman was indicted Tuesday on a federal charge of smuggling more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine into Kansas, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Maria Alvarez-Buenrostro, 46, Los Angeles, Calif., is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stopped Alvarez-Buenrostro for a traffic violation on I-70 near Hays in Ellis County. Troopers found 33 heat-sealed bags of meth hidden in a rear quarter panel and both rear doors of her Ford Explorer.

If convicted, she faces a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $4 million.