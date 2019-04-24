Great Bend Police arrest Pitts for warrants and meth

On Tuesday, April 23 at 7:47 p.m. an officer with the Great Bend Police Department located Herman Pitts, age 27, walking in the 3500 block of 12th Street. The officer confirmed warrants on Pitts and placed him under arrest.

Pitts was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Pitts was transported to the Barton County Detention Center where he was booked on the warrant and for possession of methamphetamine.

If you have any information about this crime, or any other crime, call the Great Bend Police Department at 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 792-1300.