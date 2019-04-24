Great Bend Fire and Police awaiting the arrival of new drones

The Great Bend Police and Fire Departments are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their new drones that will be implemented in both departments in the near future. According to Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick, the new drones will be arriving any day now and will be an important tool for both Police and Fire.

Last year the Great Bend City Council authorized funds to purchase drones for both departments. In early January, McCormick and firefighter Mike Smith along with Great Bend Police Chief David Bailey and Detective Heather Smith attended and passed the certification test that was taken after an FAA course at Fort Hays State University.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is already utilizing a drone, a law enforcement tool that Brian Bellendir says has been extremely helpful with missing persons.

The first documented use of a drone in law enforcement was in 2005, when a fixed wing drone was used by the Irwin County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia to assist in the search for a missing person.