Cougars fall on the road at Hutch

The Barton Community College baseball team trailed all Tuesday night until the ninth inning but a rally by Hutchinson Community College in the home half provided a walk-off 3-2 non-conference victory at Hobart-Detter Field.

Barton drops to 29-18 on the year with Hutchinson improving to 32-16.

The Cougars will look to snap a three game slide in the season with a pair of nine inning contests with Hesston College beginning at 5:00 p.m. Thursday in Hesston with a return trip to Lawson-Biggs Field slated for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

 

 