Cop Shop (4/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/23)

Theft

At 2:21 a.m. reported theft of cash was made at 193 SE 1 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:09 a.m. an accident was reported in the 400 block of NE 110 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Theft

At 12:59 p.m. a theft was reported at NW 90 Avenue & NW 110 Road in Olmitz.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:19 p.m. an accident was reported at S. US 281 Highway at MM 103.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/23)

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 12:18 a.m. the K-9 was used at 10th Street & Washington Street.

Sick Person

At 5:24 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 705 10th Street 5.

Theft

At 10:33 a.m. report of his 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup being stolen was made at 1415 Jefferson Street.

Criminal Damage

At 11:17 a.m. a report of tires on his vehicle being cut was made at 1616 Madison Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:48 a.m. an officer arrested Morgan McHenry at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Theft

At 4:12 p.m. theft of a gray 2013 Kia Sorenta was reported at 1411 20th Street. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:18 p.m. an officer arrested Brannon Smith at 1806 12th Street on a parole A&D order.

Theft

At 4:47 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a female subject taking items from the store.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:34 p.m. an accident was reported at 5520 10th Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 7:43 p.m. an officer arrested Tamara Hopkinson at 10th Street & Jackson Street for driving while suspended.

Warrant Arrest

At 7:47 p.m. an officer arrested Herman Pitts in the 3500 block of 12th Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 8:05 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1714 Adams Street.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 9:41 p.m. the K-9 was called out at 10th Street & Grant Street.

At 11:47 p.m. the K-9 was called out at 3307 10th Street.