Barton to host Annual Endowment Concert

Story by Joe Vinduska

The Barton Music Department will host the Endowment Concert, a fundraiser for music student scholarships, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. The suggested minimum donation is $5 per person. The event is free for Barton students. The concert will celebrate the career and retirement of Director of Instrumental Activities Steve Lueth, which will conclude his fifteen years of service with Barton Community College.

The concert will feature the Concert Choir, Hilltop Singers, Dolce, DaCapo, and the Barton Jazz Band. Various soloists and duos from the studios of Glenna Gaunt, Karole Erikson and Steve Lueth will be featured.

Barton Director of Choral Activities Sara Oberle said while the suggested minimum donation is only $5, she encourages people to donate more if they are able.

“The purpose of building the music endowment fund is to ensure future funding of awards so that students can follow their passion,” she said. “For example, a gift of $150 to $250 would support a student’s participation for a semester in jazz band or choir, and a gift of $400 would provide assistance for a pep band member for a semester. Many students would not be able to pursue a degree without the generous financial help.”

The endowment started in 1998 with the help of the Barton Foundation and has since helped numerous students participate in music at Barton. The Endowment Concert also helps benefit a program, which began in 2017, to provide tuition and fees scholarships to high school juniors and seniors who enroll in voice, piano or instrumental lessons.

The following have made significant contributions to the Music Endowment:

– Barton Community College Foundation

– Hi & Pat Baxter

– Mark & Melanie Calcara

– The Bill & Mary Lou Fryberger Memorial

– Vern & Michelle Fryberger

– Jim & Jo Heaton

– Dean Kohrs

– Dennis & Jan Sherman

– The Page

– J.B. & Ivy Webster

– Brad & Sarah Shirer

– Dr. Stephen Maier

For more information, contact Director of Choral Activities Sara Oberle at oberles@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9395