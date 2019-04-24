Barton Softball’s Sharples and Kohl sweep week ten conference awards

bartonsports.com

Alexis Sharples and Tia Kohl of the Barton Community College softball team have been voted the KJCCC Division I Softball Player and Pitcher of the Week honorees respectively for week ten of the season.

Sharples provided a .667 punch out of the No. 9 hole slot helping the Cougars to six victories last week including flawless play from the hot corner with fourteen putouts. Collecting a hit in each of the games, Sharples’ 1.176 slugging percentage drove in eight runs from the bottom of the lineup including three doubles to go along with a triple and home run.

Kohl was dialed in last week for eighteen innings of work picking up four victories improving to 14-4 on the season. In the three starts on the week, Kohl scattered just ten hits in the seventeen frames, countering a pair of solo home runs Saturday with a career high ten punch outs. Entering game two in the top of the 7th with Barton trailing by one, Kohl inherited a runner to send the next three down in order including the first via a strikeout lowering the sophomore’s ERA to 3.59.

The honor is the second of the season for Kohl in the circle while Sharples’ selection is the third Barton player recognition following Betsy Parmley in week five and Hailey Pop garnering the week four award.

Receiving votes in the latest NJCAA Division I poll, the Cougars stand at 18-4 for second place of the Jayhawk East and 28-13 on the season heading into Thursday’s 2:00 p.m. doubleheader against fourth place Independence Community College (8-12, 12-17). Originally scheduled for today in Independence, due to Mother Nature sweeping across the southern portion on Kansas, the two-game set is moved to El Dorado’s East Park courtesy of Butler Community College.

Barton will wrap up the regular season on Monday in hosting the 14th ranked Grizzlies in a 1:00 p.m. first pitch at Cougar Field.