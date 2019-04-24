18th Annual Wine Tasting Event returning to Great Bend

The 18th annual Catholic Charities Wine Tasting Event returns to Great Bend on Friday May 3rd from 7-10 p.m. at the Great Bend Events Center. Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas serves 18 counties in this part of the state. Money raised from this event goes to help fund programs and services that are focused on their core mission of honoring human potential through service, advocacy and invitation in the spirit of the Gospel. Rebecca Ford is the Director of Marketing and Fundraising for the non-profit organization.

Rebecca Ford Audio

The evening will feature classical Guuitarist Richard J Falcon Jr., along with a sampling of wine, beer, & spirits, food, auction items, games and more.

Admission is $50 per person or $450 for a table of ten. Tickets are available online at catholiccharitiesswks.org for a small additional fee, or in person at the Catholic Charities office at 2201 16th Street in Great Bend. Tickets will also be available at the door for an additional $1 over the ticket price.