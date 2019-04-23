Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. East wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.