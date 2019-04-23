Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. East wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.